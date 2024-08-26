Aishwarya Rai Once Said 'No Question Of Losing Herself' To Marriage And Family

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Despite her break from the silver screen, Aishwarya Rai remained an involved and dedicated mother, often seen at events and award functions with her daughter by her side. Aishwarya's commitment to both her career and family has always been evident.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most iconic actresses, once shared that she would never lose herself to marriage and family life.

This revelation resurfaced amidst ongoing rumors of a potential divorce between her and Abhishek Bachchan.

Fans are worried about the status of the pair's relationship as they are presently the focus of a lot of gossip. The couple has been married since 2007. Aishwarya, who is renowned for her exceptional performances, most recently won over fans in Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, as Nandini.

On the sets of Guru, she fell in love with Abhishek, and their romance soon developed into marriage. Aaradhya Bachchan, their 13-year-old daughter, is the pride child of the couple.

Following her marriage, Aishwarya kept up her film career, though she took a short break once Aaradhya was born. She continued to be an active and committed mother despite her hiatus from the spotlight, frequently spotted at events and award ceremonies with her daughter at her side. Aishwarya has always shown that she is dedicated to her family and work.

In a throwback to an international conference, Aishwarya was asked whether her family life would overshadow her career. The actress, who had recently married at the time, responded with confidence.

She embraced her new position as a wife and voiced joy about the possibility of becoming a mother, but she was certain that she would not let domestic life consume her. Aishwarya expressed her intention to be true to herself and her love of performing while savouring the pleasures of marriage and motherhood.

"I am looking forward to babies, I am enjoying marriage, there is no question of losing oneself to it," said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya's commitment to their daughter has been frequently recognised by Abhishek Bachchan, who has also conceded that Aishwarya's career temporarily suffered when she became a mother.

He did, however, also highlight how much Aishwarya still enjoys her work and stated that he would want to work with her on a movie if the perfect story is written.

Notwithstanding the difficulties, Aishwarya manages to maintain a graceful balance between her career as an actress and her role as a loving mother.