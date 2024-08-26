J&K Polls: Sikh Outfit To Contest Three Seats

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A Sikh organisation on Monday announced that it would contest assembly from three seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) said in a statement that it has decided to field S Pushvinder Singh from Tral in Pulwama district.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the candidates from Central Shalteng in Srinagar and Baramulla will be announced later on, it said.

APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said the committee is on the support of majority community for the success of its candidates.

He appealed to the members of the majority community to come forward and support the members of the Sikh community.

Read Also Differences Over Seat-Sharing: Congress, NC Leaders Hold Deliberations DDC Chairperson Shopian Quits PDP

Raina said support from members of majority community will ensure victory of community members.

He said it will send a positive message from Kashmir and it will change the narrative that Kashmiris pursue separatism and are anti-national.

Polls to the 90-member J-K assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, while results will be announced on October 4.