Mubadala Investment Company acquires full ownership of UCB Pharma business in China in strategic partnership

(MENAFN) Mubadala Company, a prominent sovereign investor based in Abu Dhabi, has completed the of 100 percent ownership of UCB Pharma’s operations in China. This acquisition was made in collaboration with CBC Group, Asia's leading healthcare asset management group. UCB Pharma, headquartered in Belgium, is a renowned biopharmaceutical firm with leading positions in immunology, neurology, and rare diseases. The company's Chinese operations are well-established and positioned for growth, particularly in the central nervous system (CNS) portfolio.



The acquisition encompasses UCB's neurology portfolio, which includes drugs such as Keppra®, Vimpat®, and Neupro, as well as its allergy portfolio, featuring Zyrtec® and Xyzal®. It also includes a manufacturing facility located in Zhuhai, China. In 2023, these products generated combined net sales of €131 million in China. The deal is anticipated to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2024, pending the fulfillment of certain conditions, including regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



This investment aligns with Mubadala’s strategy to enhance its presence in Asia through targeted investments in high-growth sectors. The focus on healthcare, and specifically pharmaceutical acquisitions, highlights Mubadala’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Asian market. The partnership with CBC Group, which follows a previous acquisition of Hasten Biopharma, reinforces Mubadala's dedication to building platforms that address the evolving needs of the healthcare sector in China and across Asia. Mohammed Al Bader, Head of China Investments at Mubadala, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing the alignment of UCB’s focus on clinical excellence and innovation with Mubadala’s goals of advancing healthcare systems and improving access to medical care.



