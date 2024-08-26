'Door Is Still Wide Open' For Jonassen's Return To T20 WC Squad: Healy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Australia captain Alyssa Healy is hopeful of Jess Jonassen's return to the squad for the upcoming T20 in the UAE after the spinner was axed from the original 15-member list for the mega event announced on Monday.

Jonassen lost her place to the strong spin group that features Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Alana King and Ash Gardner. Jonassen, who has played 105 T20Is and bagged 96 wickets to her name, was left out of the squad to tour Bangladesh earlier this year.

However, she still has an outside chance to play in the T20 World Cup as a replacement for any injured player in the squad.

"Hundred per cent, the path's still there, the door is still wide open. You look at her career and how it's progressed, particularly over the past five or six years, she's been in the squad, out of the squad, her and Sophie Molineux have sort of (gone) tit-for-tat along the way," ESPNcricinfo quoted Healy as saying.

This is the first time that Jonassen will miss the World Cup for Australia despite being physically fit. She last missed the 2013 ODI World Cup where she was ruled out through injury after originally being selected.

"I'm disappointed for Jono myself. I have played a lot of cricket with her over the years and know exactly what she can contribute to the Australian team in big tournaments and how clutch she can be. I still see a big future for her in the Aussie side, there's always a niggle or whatnot around (during) the summer, and she'll still be around this summer no doubt," Healy added.

Molineux's return to fitness after a couple of injury-hit seasons, coupled with the selectors' preference for two legspinners in the squad, played a significant role in Jonassen being left out. Jonassen lost her spot in the T20I team last summer after a tough outing against Hayley Matthews at North Sydney Oval and hasn't played an ODI since July of last year in Ireland.

Earlier this year, Jonassen took 11 wickets in seven matches for the Delhi Capitals in the WPL and is currently competing in the WCPL with Trinbago Knight Riders, following an impressive Hundred campaign where she claimed 12 wickets and scored 176 runs for Welsh Fire.