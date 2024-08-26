(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amid global environmental concerns, Brazil's leadership in sustainable will be highlighted at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, November 18-19, 2024.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leads Brazil with an 89% reliance on energy. This figure is the highest among G20 nations, according to Ember Climate data.



This achievement places Brazil at the forefront of the global energy transition. Governmental declarations consistently highlight this point of pride.



The Brazilian government, with of Mines and Energy MME Alexandre Silveira, emphasizes renewable energy.







They aim to move away from fossil fuels, including oil exploration along the Equatorial Margin.



However, this renewable energy milestone involves complexities. Financial burdens on Brazilian consumers remain a concern.

Brazil Takes the Lead in Renewable Energy Among G20 Nations

Historically, subsidies in the Energy Development Account (CDE) supported renewable energy development.



These subsidies appear in electricity bills. Minister Silveira plans to discontinue these subsidies. This change aims to alleviate consumer costs and sustain renewable energy growth.



Internationally, Canada follows Brazil with 67% of its energy from renewables. Hydroelectric power dominates Canada's renewable energy sources.



Meanwhile, France leads with the cleanest energy matrix among G20 countries. France's 65% nuclear energy production contributes to low greenhouse gas emissions. However, mineral extraction for nuclear power raises environmental concerns.



Over the years, France has reduced its nuclear power dependence. It decreased from 78% in 2000 to 65% in 2023.



Simultaneously, France increased its renewable energy share from 12% to 24%. In total, France generates 92% of its electricity from clean sources. This narrowly outpaces Brazil, which secures the second position.



Brazil's leadership in renewable energy highlights its commitment to sustainable development.



This sets a significant precedent for other nations. The upcoming G20 summit provides a pivotal platform for Brazil.



They will advocate for increased global investment in renewable technologies. Emphasizing energy security and sustainability remains crucial amidst global environmental challenges.

