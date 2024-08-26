AAFT University Awards Scholarship To High Commission Of Cyprus

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: In a remarkable initiative aimed at fostering international educational collaboration, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair of the Indo Cyprus and Cultural Forum, presented a prestigious scholarship to the High Commissioner of Cyprus to India. The scholarship, intended for a deserving student from Cyprus, was awarded during Dr. Marwah's visit to the High Commission.



The scholarship offers the recipient an opportunity to enroll in any creative short-term course at AAFT University, one of India's premier institutions for and arts education. In addition to covering the course tuition, the scholarship also includes boarding and lodging for a period of three months, ensuring comprehensive support for the student during their stay in India.



Expressing his gratitude, the High Commissioner of Cyprus to India said,“I am pleased to receive this beautiful offer and will ensure that a deserving student gets the full benefit of this wonderful gesture. This scholarship is a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between our two nations.”



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who also serves as President of Marwah Studios, highlighted AAFT's commitment to global education, stating,“I am proud to announce that AAFT is the only institution in the country that has presented 196 scholarships to students from different countries around the world. Our goal is to nurture and support creative talents globally, and this scholarship is a step towards achieving that vision.”



The Indo Cyprus Film and Cultural Forum, under the leadership of Dr. Marwah, has been instrumental in promoting cultural and educational exchanges between India and Cyprus. This scholarship is part of AAFT University's broader mission to enhance global educational standards and promote cultural diversity through its comprehensive programs and initiatives.



The awarded scholarship is expected to further strengthen the cultural and educational ties between India and Cyprus, providing a unique opportunity for a Cypriot student to gain invaluable knowledge and experience in the creative arts at AAFT University.



