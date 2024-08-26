Participate In " Experience Macao Limited Edition " And Win An Exclusive Macao Travel Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Macao, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To showcase Macao's rich resources and unique cultural charm, the Macao Tourism Office (MGTO) officially launched the International limited experience campaign " Experience Macao Limited Edition " on August 26 at 11 AM Beijing time during an press conference. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the Director of MGTO, Spokespersons from six major hotels (Galaxy Macau, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Limited, Wynn Resorts Macau, and SJM Resorts) introduced the rules of the game and the rich prizes. This event will combine online games with offline experiences, attracting tourists from around the world to participate and explore the fascinating world of Macao.



As a highlight of this event, MGTO has specially invited MIYEON, a member of popular Korean girl group (G)I-DLE, to participate in creating an exclusive Macao-themed song called Lovin' My Stay and MV. Through the MV, audiences from all over the world can follow MIYEON's music and steps to experience the unique charm of Macao.

During the event, participants simply need to register on the dedicated website ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com and answer three Macao-related questions daily to stand a chance to win 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize. The event will be conducted in three stages, with the first stage starting on August 26 and lasting until September 4, the second stage from September 16 to September 25, and the third stage from October 7 to October 17. Participants who answer all three questions correctly will have a chance to enter a draw and win opportunities to unlock more experiences in Macao, including round-trip tickets to Macao, accommodation and exclusive experiences meticulously arranged by MGTO and Macao 's six major integrated resorts. These experiences range from cultural exploration and intangible cultural heritage experiences to Michelin-starred dining and leisure and entertainment, allowing winners to enjoy a unique journey in Macao.

Of particular note, the event has set up an Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize. Among the 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize winners, the one who shares their Macao experience on social media and receives the most likes by December 31, 2024, will win the Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize. The ultimate prize winner will enjoy 30 days of free travel in Macao, experiencing various top attractions and unique culture, fully embracing the limitless charm of Macao.

This interactive experience is perfect for both Macao fans and newcomers eager to explore Macao's marvels. For all event information, please follow the official Instagram account of the Macao Government Tourism Office @visitmacao. All winners will be announced on @visitmacao. Additional information can also be found on other official social media platforms of the Macao Government Tourism Office.

For more information, please refer to:

Official Website:

Instagram: @visitmacao

Facebook:

CONTACT: Yoki Xue +852 67655074 ...