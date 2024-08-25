Canada To Earmark $7.3Mn On Reintegration Programs For Abducted Ukrainian Children Returning Back Home From Abroad

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

Ottawa will allocate 10 million Canadian dollars (approximately $7.3 million) over the next five years in funding for reintegration programs targeting abducted Ukrainian children returning back home.

This is according to a press statement by Canada's Foreign Ministry, seen by Ukrinform.

"Canada will provide 10 million dollars over the next 5 years for the implementation of programs that will contribute to the reintegration of children who return back to Ukraine from neighboring countries, including the children who were illegally abducted by Russia," the statement reads.

The funds will be directly transferred to UNICEF Ukraine.

The funds will also help "improve the quality of family forms of care and protection services for vulnerable children”, the statement goes on to say.

Canada has already earmarked $21.5 mn worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine this year so far. Overall, that country has provided over $15 billion in financial, military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the inception of Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

As reported, Canadian International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen visited Ukraine earlier this week. While in Kyiv, he announced the allocation of $.7 million by Canada in funding for humanitarian aid projects targeting Ukrainian children.