Two Killed, Two Wounded In Russian Air Strike On Village In Sumy Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army dropped guided aerial bombs on Svesa village in the Shostka district, Sumy region, killing two people and injuring two others.
The Prosecutor General's Office wrote this on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation, on August 25, around 15:00, the enemy, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, dropped guided aerial bombs on a residential area in the village of Svesa in the Shostka district of the Sumy region.
The enemy attack killed a driver and a passenger riding a motorcycle. Two residents of the five-story building were injured.
Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the Russian shelling.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on the afternoon of August 25, the Russian army carried out an air strike on the Svesa community of the Shostka district. Three explosions were heard. Casualties were reported.
