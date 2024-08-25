In The Wake Of Hurricane Debby, Disaster Relief Groups Work Together For Florida's Recovery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, FL - With the passing of Hurricane Debby over the state of Florida earlier this month, volunteer organizations across the state are winding down their recovery efforts.



"Hurricane Debby caused an estimated $12.6 billion in damages throughout the Southern United States," said Petra Kronburger, the Executive Director for the Volunteer Ministers Florida. "The rain and wind caused tens of millions of dollars in damage in Florida. People need help to get their homes back in order and it really takes every relief organization to set things back to rights – we are glad we could have a part."



Volunteer Ministers responded to calls for help with cleanup work in Pinellas and Sarasota Counties and food distribution in Suwannee County, located east of Tallahassee.



"We worked alongside a wonderful community service organization that distributed tens of thousands of meals to the victims of the hurricane," said Kronburger. "We were also able to work with the Multi-Agency Resource Center in Sarasota and a Methodist Church in Pinellas County to help our fellow Floridians recover from disasters. When it comes to hurricanes, we are truly all in this together."



One person helped by the Volunteer Ministers wrote in, saying "Helping someone in such difficult circumstances is a great gift. It is a wonderful blessing to the one receiving it. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. All of you will forever be remembered for today. I'm so grateful for your saving my home."



For those who want to learn more about the Volunteer Minister program, the curious are welcome to visit the Volunteer Ministers Center in downtown Clearwater at 133 North Fort Harrison Ave., Monday to Friday, 10:00am until 7:00pm and from 2:00pm until 7:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Center's phone number is (727) 467-6965 (callto:(727).



About the Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The program, created in the mid 1970s by L. Ron Hubbard and sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a religious social service, today constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces.



Hundreds of thousands, Scientologists and others, have been trained in person or online in a wide range of skills that use Scientology fundamentals to bring relief from physical, mental or spiritual suffering and improve any aspect of life.



Additionally, a global network of volunteers form the permanent Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response Team that mobilizes in times of disaster caused by humans or nature, answering the call wherever needed. Collaborating with some 1,000 organizations and agencies, they have utilized their skill and experience in providing physical support and spiritual aid at hundreds of disaster sites.



For more information, please visit



