6 Killed, 4 Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kazakhstan accepted Afghan ambassadors. Kabul banned UN human rights expert Richard Bennett's entry into Afghanistan. Restrictions on women were reported to have had a negative impact.

Afghan officials, however, reaffirmed their commitment to respecting women's rights in line with the Shariah law.

Last week's key events:



Badruddin, Rahmani accepted as Afghan ambassadors to Kazakhstan and UAE

Uzbek PM underlines commitment to enhanced trade cooperation with Afghanistan

Apirov: Uzbekistan is the first country to establishe formal ties with IEA

Mujahid announces ban on Bennet's entry, UN expert wants decision reversed

IEA slams remarks by Durrani as attempts to confuse public mind

The UN reported that restrictions on women have had a negative impact.

Hanafi: IEA commited to women's right based on Sharia law, the hijab remains a red line for the govt. 105th Independence Day, the IEA urged regional countries to avoid provocative actions and called on nighbouring countries to refrain from creating problems on the Durand Line.

Casualties

Six people were killed and four others wounded during various incidents across the country last week.

Last week, six people, including children, were killed and four others wounded as a result of landmine explosion in Dara-i-Noor district of Nangarhar.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents might have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

In the previous week, two people had been killed and 11 others injured in separate incidents of violence across the country.

Before the regime change in August 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security forces would be killed and injured every week.

Acceptance of Afghan ambassadors

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accepted the credentials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's ambassador, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Ambassador Maulvi Badruddin Haqqani, whose appointment was announced late Wednesday, had taken charge of the Afghanistan Embassy in the UAE on October 23 2023.

MoFA wrote on its X handle:“Today, IEA Ambassador Badruddin Haqqani presented his credentials to. Saif Abdullah Al Shamsi, the UAE deputy minister of protocol.”

Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Bakayev received Muhammad Ur Rehman Rahmani, head of Afghanistan's diplomatic mission in Astana on Thursday.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry in Astana said“At the meeting Deputy Minister Bakayev stated Kazakhstan accredited Muhammad Rahmani as charge d'affaires of Afghanistan, guided by the crucial goal for both countries of expanding trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation.”

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov had earlier said in a meeting with Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi his country migh accept the IEA ambassador in the near future.

Uzbek PM's trip to Afghanistan

Last week, Abdulla Aripov visited Kabul at the head of a high-level government delegation and opened a three-day exhibition of Uzbek products in Kabul.

The visiting prime minister said his country was committed to developing cooperation with Afghanistan in economic, commercial and cultural fields.

The Presidential Palace wrote on X that deputy prime minister for political affairs Maulvi Abdul Kabir met Aripov.

At the meeting, the Uzbek leader said his country was the first to establish official relations with the Islamic Emirate and that bilateral ties were based on goodwill and cooperation.

During the exhibition, cooperation agreements worth 2.5 billion US dollars were inked between Afghansitan and Uzbekistan in various fields.

Ban on Bennett's entry

IEA banned UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett's entry into the country. Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for IEA, told DW the ban was imposed due to Bennett's“propaganda” against Afghanistan.

Mujahid accused the UN rapporteur of exaggerating minor issues, spreading misleading information and providing inaccurate Afghanistan-related reports to other organisations.

In response to the travel ban imposed on him, Bennett urged IEA to reverse its decision.

Bennet said:“I have consistently sought to engage transparently with the de facto authorities, offering a critical assessment of the human rights situation in Afghanistan, as is my mandated responsibility, and making concrete, practical recommendations for improvement and offering technical assistance.”

He urged IEA to retract its decision. The human rights campaigner went on to reiterate his willingness and availability to travel to Afghanistan.

“As an UN-appointed independent expert, I take my responsibilities very seriously. This includes always acting in an independent capacity, offering an impartial assessment of facts based on internationally recognised human rights standards and upholding the highest standards of efficiency, competence, and integrity.

“Despite this announcement, the substance of which was conveyed to me previously, I will continue to engage with the people of Afghanistan, both inside and outside the country, as well as other relevant stakeholders, noting that I have not travelled to Afghanistan for over a year.”

Benett pledged to continue to document human rights violations and abuses in Afghanistan and advocate for improvements.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, said : "He had been in Afghanistan I think in 2022 after the takeover of the de facto Taliban authorities, for us the mandate of special rapporteur, completely independent, for are the key part of human rights..."

Durrani remarks & IEA reactions

According to media reports, Pakistan's special envoy told a gathering of diplomats in Islamabad that Afghanistan could witness a return of Taliban's previous rule and something similar to 9/11 attacks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has repudiated recent remarks of Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan as far from true and an attempt to confuse public mind.

In a statement, MoFA called Durrani's views about the economic and security situation in Afghanistan far from ground realities and spurned the remarks as an attempt at confusing the public mind.

The diplomat's warning of possible threats from Afghanistan could happen within Pakistan, the ministry added.

Afghanistan is a secure and stable country, using its own resources for self-sufficiency instead of relying on foreign debts and aid, according to MoFA.

Law of MoVV, Women right

Last week, the Ministry of Vice and Virtue codified a law - which consists of one clause, four chapters and 35 articles. It rook effect after being ratified by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate and published in the official gazette.

Under the law, ordering compalince with the Islamic Shariah and Hanafi jurisprudence, a woman's entire body must be covered.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, reacted to the enforcement of the recently ratified law by the Ministry of Vice and Virtue.

In a press conference, Dujarric, in response to this law concerning the imposition of further restrictions on women, stated that envisioning a better future and development for Afghanistan would be difficult.

Earlier, the United Nations Women's Support and Gender Equality Organization (UNWomen) said that the "Taliban" has issued 70 decrees and directives restricting the rights of women and girls during their three-year rule.

However, MoVV said the Islamic Emirate remained committed to providing women all Shariah-based rights and no one was allowed to take away their rights using traditions.

It added that "2638 cases of violence against women and 295 cases of selling women" were prevented last year.

Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice, said the implementation of Shariah and Islamic Hijjab were red lines for IEA and there would be no compromise on these points.

Last week, 19 female students from Afghanistan's medical universities arrived in Scotland to complete their studies.

Independence Day of Afghanistan

The Independence Day was celebrated on Sunday. Afghanistan gained freedom from the British India on August 18,1919.

Defence Minister Maulvi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid said on the occasion:“We have a good message for all our neighbours, a message of brotherhood. They should never try to create problems for us on the borders, the Durand Line and in other areas.”

He added:“If we build a ring road, posts or bases on borders or if we deploy more forces, this is not a danger for you. We do so to protect our country and honour, it is our duty and we will defend our homeland at any cost.”

Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Maulvi Abdul Kabir called on regional countries to avoid provocative actions and statements that hamper peace, stability and undermine the spirit of regional cooperation.

Former president Hamid Karzai and ex-CEO Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, in separate messages on the 105th independence day, called national unity and understanding necessary.

They expressed the hope the celebration of this day among Afghans would pave the ground for unity, solidarity and social justice.

