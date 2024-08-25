Lachin City Day To Be Celebrated
Date
8/25/2024 10:07:19 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 26, Lachin City Day will be celebrated once again,
organized by the Special representation of the President of
Azerbaijan in Lachin and supported by Baku Abadlig Service LLC,
with the involvement of the Culture Ministry,
Azernews reports.
This year's celebrations mark the second anniversary of Lachin's
resurgence and carry special significance following Azerbaijan's
restored Sovereignty over all its territories, particularly after
the anti-terrorist operations conducted on September 19-20, 2023,
which saw the nation's flag raised in Garabagh.
It's noteworthy that last year, August 26 was officially
recognized as Lachin City Day, established by President Ilham
Aliyev's decree dated July 31, 2023, "On the establishment of city
days in the liberated territories of the Republic of
Azerbaijan".
MENAFN25082024000195011045ID1108598406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.