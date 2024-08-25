With Folded Hands, Thief Bows Down Before Lord Hanuman, Then Decamps With Jewellery (Watch)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a display of startling audacity, a thief was captured on camera, stealing jewellery from Hanuman Tekri temple in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

Interestingly, what makes it no ordinary case of theft is that the thief after entering the temple, bowed down his head before God's idol with folded hands, as if seeking an apology, and then stole the valuables.



The pretense of worshipful submission stood in stark contrast to his subsequent actions, as he ruthlessly plundered the temple's sacred treasure troves.

The brazen act of theft has left netizens surprised.

He was accompanied by his another associate who helped him in executing the robbery.

The robbers absconded with an array of precious jewellery, including Lord Hanuman's headgear, leaving behind an indelible scar on the spiritual haven.

The video of the theft was shared on X (formerly Twitter), with a caption, "Thieves have committed robbery in Hanuman Tekri temple in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, First they folded their hands infront of Hanuman Murti and then took away all the jewellery."

In the video, the accused can be seen entering the temple. He then joins hands and bows down his head before Lord Hanuman's idol. Seeing an opportunity, he steals jewels, chains on the idol while his associate keeps vigil standing outside the temple.

The video immediately gained attraction of the users.

Take a look at the reactions





"Fear and faith in God are also there in it, but these empty stomachs, greed, unemployment, all these things are probably outweighing the faith and fear," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "It has become a trend. I have seen 3-4 more videos like this of robbery, where they first pray and then steal.

And shockingly people in the comments used to sympathize with these robbers. 🥹 I DON'T KNOW, WHAT TO SAY!"





"What's the use of folding hands and then doing wrong work?"