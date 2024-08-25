Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Observes Tactical Episode Of Altyn Kyran- 2024 Exercise
Date
8/25/2024 8:07:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General
Staff of the Azerbaijan army Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is
on a visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, along with the delegation
he leads, arrived at the Koktal training ground in Almaty,
Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry .
After getting acquainted with the conditions at the training
ground, Colonel General K.Valiyev proceeded to the command-control
point to observe the tactical episode of Altyn Kyran - 2024 (Golden
Eagle - 2024) joint tactical-special exercise.
Then a meeting was held with the servicemen of both countries
participating in the exercise.
The servicemen who distinguished themselves during the exercise
were awarded medals and valuable gifts.
It was noted that all the tasks set in the Altyn Kyran - 2024
joint tactical-special exercise were executed with a high level of
professionalism.
MENAFN25082024000195011045ID1108598270
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.