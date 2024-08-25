(MENAFN) Moscow has sharply criticized the latest round of United States sanctions, characterizing them as ineffective and motivated by agendas rather than substantive impact. Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States, dismissed the new restrictions imposed by Washington as "fruitless" and argued that they reflect the administration’s broader “anti-Russian essence.”



On Friday, the United States State and Treasury departments unveiled sanctions targeting nearly 400 individuals and entities across Russia, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. These measures are aimed at disrupting support networks for Russia’s military-industrial supply chains. However, Antonov contends that the Biden administration's actions are a futile attempt to emphasize its stance against Russia amid a contentious election cycle.



In a Telegram post on Saturday, Antonov expressed frustration with what he described as a growing number of "Russophobic" sanctions, accusing the White House of causing more harm than benefit. He argued that these sanctions are not only detrimental to the Russian economy but are also having negative repercussions on United States partners and global economic stability.



Antonov also suggested that the ongoing imposition of sanctions highlights the need for a shift away from reliance on the dollar in international finance. He advocated for a move towards greater economic independence, pointing to the sanctions as evidence of the detrimental effects of United States financial dominance.



Since 2014, following Russia's annexation of Crimea and the conflict in Donbass, the United States and its allies have imposed a record 22,000 sanctions on Moscow. Russia has consistently labeled these measures as illegal and retaliated with its own set of restrictions on Western officials and entities. Despite the extensive sanctions regime, Moscow remains critical of the United States strategy, viewing it as ineffective and driven by political rather than practical considerations.

