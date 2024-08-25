Harris sparks controversy when refusing to sit down for interview

(MENAFN) Recent coverage of Kamala Harris has sparked criticism over her avoidance of interviews and press conferences, despite receiving extensive and often uncritical attention from major outlets. The latest issue of Time magazine, which prominently features Harris on its cover with the headline “Her Moment,” highlights the vice president’s reluctance to engage with the press. While Time’s portrait of Harris is filled with praise, it also acknowledges the lack of substantial interviews or explanations for her policy changes.



Despite Time’s extensive coverage, including a 3,000-word article by Charlotte Alter that provides little critical analysis, Harris has declined to offer comments or participate in interviews with the publication. This refusal is seen as indicative of her broader strategy to avoid tough questions and maintain a positive public image. The article’s focus on the spectacle surrounding Harris' political events, rather than her substantive record, underscores this approach.



Alter’s piece describes Harris’ rallies in terms reminiscent of major entertainment events. It notes the festive atmosphere, comparing it to a Beyoncé concert and drawing parallels to Barack Obama’s early campaign days. The article even references pop culture icons like Taylor Swift, suggesting that Harris’ rise in popularity is comparable to the mass enthusiasm for celebrities. This portrayal contrasts sharply with the lack of detailed discussion on Harris’ political achievements or policy stances.



Critics argue that the media’s coverage of Harris has been overly generous, failing to hold her accountable or address her track record in depth. This has led to questions about the effectiveness of Harris’ media strategy and the implications for her public perception as she continues to avoid direct engagement with the press.

