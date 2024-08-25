(MENAFN) The radar base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, has heightened its security alert following an intelligence report suggesting a potential threat. Situated near the German-Dutch border, the base is a crucial hub for NATO’s AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System), which has been operational since 1988.



On Thursday evening, the base confirmed on its X (formerly Twitter) account that the security level had been raised due to the intelligence warning. The announcement stated that all non-essential staff had been sent home as a precaution, while essential operations continued as scheduled.



The alert level has been elevated to "Charlie," the second-highest of four levels, indicating a heightened risk of terrorist activity based on recent intelligence. This follows an attempted trespassing incident reported last week, which led to a comprehensive security sweep of the base. On the same day, the Wahn barracks, which support the military operations at Cologne Bonn Airport, were placed under lockdown due to concerns over potential water contamination. Subsequent tests confirmed that the tap water was safe.



In addition, authorities are investigating sightings of unidentified drones over critical infrastructure in northern Germany, adding to the heightened security concerns. NATO has recently increased warnings about potential sabotage by Russia, amid rising tensions and expanded support for Ukraine from the US and its allies. Despite Moscow’s allegations that such support escalates the conflict, Western nations maintain that their aid to Kiev does not make them participants in the ongoing war

MENAFN25082024000045015687ID1108598132