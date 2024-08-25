EIRC of ICAI hosts 49th Regional Conference, Celebrating Unity and Innovation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 23, 2024: The Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today inaugurated its 49th Regional Conference, themed "WE" advocating collective strength, unity and inclusivity. The conference is scheduled for August 23rd and 24th, 2024 at the magnificent Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (Milan Mela), Kolkata.

The 2-day conference will delve into the global perspective of the Chartered Accountancy profession, offering participants an opportunity to explore uncharted insights into global and multidisciplinary practices, tech automation, and various aspects of the multi-dimensional evolution of our fraternity. The event will witness participation from over 5,000 delegates from across the nation and will feature discussions on a diverse array of topics and specially curated experience zones, designed to offer participants a truly enlightening and educational experience.

The conference was inaugurated by Padma Shri. Harsh Vardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group along with CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President, ICAI and CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, Vice President, ICAI. Also present were CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, Immediate Past President, ICAI; CA. (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, Past President, ICAI and other Central & Regional Council Members of ICAI.

In his inaugural address, the Hon’ble Guest of Honor, Padma Shri Harsh Vardhan Neotia, Chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group, said "As we gather here for this Regional Conference, it's extraordinary experience to witness the vast possibilities of growth before us. Chartered accountants have been, and continue to be, a major pillar of our growth and success. Their expertise and dedication are instrumental in navigating the complexities of today’s dynamic business landscape. I am confident that, with their continued support, we will build our own enterprises, fostering innovation and contributing to the prosperity of our country."

On this occasion, CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President ICAI, said, “As ICAI celebrates 75 years of excellence, the contribution of Chartered Accountants to the growth and development of our country is touching every sector. From direct tax collection and GST implementation to non-financial reporting and auditing, the role and responsibility of CAs continue to expand daily. ICAI has always been an educator and a leader in the profession. The new syllabus, launched last year, set a new standard, and the results of the May 2024 exams are a testament to its rigor. ICAI is leading the way in creating frameworks and standards for strengthening the accounting practices in the country.

He further added, “As we move forward, ICAI is committed to embracing the potential of Artificial Intelligence, enhancing audit quality through our dedicated center, and taking initiatives like municipal and panchayat accounting seriously. With a vision to aggregate 96,000 firms, we are dedicated to strengthening the profession and driving innovation in every sector we touch."

CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, Vice President of ICAI, added, “ICAI is the largest accounting body globally with over 4 lakh Chartered Accountants and around 10 lakh students. Our growth is a testament to our global impact. We need to shift our narrative from 'partners in nation-building' to 'partners in global building.' Our institute is a leader in technology, with Indian Chartered Accountants driving advancements in system audits, cybersecurity audits, and vulnerability assessments. Furthermore, India’s contributions to risk management and forensic accounting are globally recognized. We are also the capital of outsourcing and have set global standards in sustainability and ESG, having chaired the UNDP Sustainability Board for two years. Chartered Accountants are indeed true nationalists, contributing significantly to global progress."

This conference is poised to be a significant event, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, cooperation, and coordination among professionals, industry experts, and market leaders. ICAI, as a partner in nation-building, has been steadfastly supporting our economy for the past 75 years, continuously adapting to the dynamic landscape of our profession and transforming both our clientele and the nation through the integration of technology and engagement as multidisciplinary practitioners.





