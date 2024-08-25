PWF To Hold Blood Donation Campaign On Aug 30
Doha: The Pakistan Welfare Forum (PWF) in collaboration with the Qatar National Blood Donation Center at Hamad Medical Corporation will organise a blood donation campaign on August 30.
Donors can participate in the PWF Blood Donation Drive on August 30, 2024, from 3pm to 6pm at the Qatar National Blood Donation Center, HMC. The initiative aims to provide safe blood and strengthen the national blood bank reserves Qatar.
PWF has urged all members of the Pakistani community in Qatar to step forward and support this noble cause because presence is crucial in helping to achieve this goal.
