Expectations of inflation in Eurozone stay unchanged for 3rd straight month

(MENAFN) According to the latest survey of consumer expectations released by the European Central (ECB) on Friday, inflation expectations among Eurozone consumers for the coming year have remained steady for the third consecutive month. The median inflation expectation for the next 12 months held firm at 2.8 percent, maintaining the level observed since May, which marked its lowest point since September 2021.



While short-term inflation expectations have remained stable, there has been a slight increase in expectations for inflation over the next three years. These long-term expectations edged up by 0.1 percentage points to 2.4 percent in July. In contrast, the perceived inflation rate for the past 12 months fell to 4.1 percent in July, indicating a reduction in the past year's price pressures.



Consumer behavior also reflected changes in financial dynamics. The proportion of individuals who applied for a loan in the past three months increased from 16.8 percent in April to 17.2 percent in July. Expectations for nominal income growth fell to 1.1 percent, and nominal expenditure growth expectations slightly decreased to 3.2 percent. However, the perception of expenditure growth over the past year rose to 5.4 percent, highlighting ongoing concerns about rising costs.



Looking ahead, consumers anticipated a modest increase in the unemployment rate, with one-year-ahead expectations stable at 10.6 percent, compared to the current rate of 10.1 percent. Additionally, expectations for economic growth over the next 12 months saw a 1 percent decline, while forecasts for house price increases and mortgage interest rates remained unchanged from May, with the latter steady at 4.8 percent.

MENAFN25082024000045015839ID1108597731