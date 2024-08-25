UDST, DFI Sign Mou To Enhance Cooperation Between Academia, Media Industry

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a constant endeavor to enhance collaboration between academia and the industry, the University of Doha for Science and (UDST) and the Doha Institute (DFI) have officially announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

In a statement, UDST indicated that this strategic partnership is designed to foster collaboration, focusing on training and education, program development, and community outreach activities. The partnership will especially benefit students in the Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production (DCMP) program, offering budding media and film enthusiasts training and volunteering opportunities as well as access to advanced educational resources from DFI.

The MoU, signed by President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi, and CEO of DFI Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi, establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation across various domains, further supporting UDSTs mission to provide its students with applied learning opportunities and real-world industry exposure.

Marking the occasion, Dr. Al Naemi expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "we are proud to collaborate with DFI, an esteemed institution that not only fosters local culture and media production but also operates with international standards and a global impact. UDST has recently introduced an Arabic-English track for its popular DCMP bachelor's program to further support the labor needs of Qatar's dynamic media industry. Enhancing this program with DFI's resources and expertise will enrich the curriculum and prepare our graduates for successful careers."

In turn, Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi said, "today marks a vital partnership between academia and creativity. The collaboration between UDST and DFI epitomizes the power of synergy, blending the art of storytelling with diverse media forms. UDST has quickly established itself as a pioneering university, and together we embark on a journey to inspire, educate, and innovate, paving the way for students equipped with practical knowledge to make meaningful contributions to our community and economic progress."

The partnership strives to benefit all UDST students and faculty by organizing joint events such as speaker sessions and workshops. Additionally, both parties have agreed to collaborate on community outreach activities based on their shared interests, aiming to foster a deeper connection with the local community.

By combining resources and expertise, both institutions will strengthen their commitment to nurturing local talent and providing opportunities for aspiring filmmakers and media professionals. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in bridging the gap between academia and the media industry, paving the way for innovative educational opportunities and fostering Qatar's robust media landscape.

