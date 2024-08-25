Tejasswi Prakash Shares Glimpse Of Her ‘Mum Special’ Weekend Meal

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Tejasswi Prakash, who is known for 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya', 'Bigg Boss 15' and others, has shared a glimpse of her weekend cuisine.

Recently, she took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of a home cooked chicken curry and jowari roti prepared by her mom.

The chicken curry seems to be a Satara style preparation with curry leaves. She wrote on the picture,“Mum special”.

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi has 7.5 million followers on Instagram.

Tejasswi began her acting career in 2012, with the thriller show '2612', in which she essayed the role of Rashmi Bhargava. In 2013, she portrayed Dhara Vaishnav in the show 'Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki' alongside Jay Soni.

She went on to star in daily soaps like 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya', 'Karn Sangini', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2'. Tejasswi also participated in the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.

The actress has been dating Karan Kundrra since 2021. They first met while working on 'Ladies vs Gentlemen' and started dating in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

While the actress was last seen in 'Naagin 6', Karan was last seen in the movie 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely', starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. He is currently seen in the celebrity cooking show 'Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment'.

Recently, Tejasswi went on a vacation to Europe with Karan. She shared several pictures of herself, wandering on the streets of London. In one of the pictures, clicked at the Marylebone station, a Central London railway terminus, she could be seen wearing a tube pink chequered top, and matching frill skirt. The outfit was rounded off with black boots.