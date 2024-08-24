Author Sharla J. Frost Announces Next Installment Of The Frogville Quest Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharla J. Frost, author

Frogville: Quest for a King to Launch on American Frog Day, October 21, 2024

- Sharla J. FrostFROGVILLE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sharla J. Frost, the acclaimed author of the Frogville Quest series, is set to release the fifth installment, "Frogville: Quest for a King," on October 21, 2024, coinciding with American Frog Day. This new addition follows the successful launch of "Frogville: Quest For a Sword," the fourth book in the series.The upcoming book draws inspiration from the literary classic Beowulf, taking beloved characters Lily, Crocus, and Burhead on a perilous journey filled with ogres and dragons as they strive to return to Frogville. This adventure promises to continue the series' blend of fantasy, humor, and relatable childhood themes.The Frogville Quest SeriesThe Frogville Quest series has captivated readers with its whimsical setting and imaginative storylines. Each book presents new challenges for the characters:1. "Frogville: Quest of a Frog" - Introduces Lily and the curse of Frogville2. "Quest of a Princess" - Lily's journey intersects with a princess's quest3. "Quest for a Queen" - Lily and her friends work to save a queen and her kingdom4. "Quest For A Sword" - Lily and Cassie embark on a journey to recover a stolen magic swordThe series revolves around the fictional town of Frogville, where boys transform into frogs on their thirteenth birthday, until Lily comes along and becomes the first girl to turn into a frog. This unique premise creates a blend of fantasy and relatable childhood fears about growing up and identity.About the AuthorSharla J. Frost, a native of Frogville, Oklahoma, brings a rich background to her writing. Before becoming a children's author, Frost had a distinguished 30 plus-year career as a trial lawyer, earning numerous accolades in the legal field. Her transition to writing children's books has been marked by success, with her first three books in the Frogville series achieving Amazon Best Seller status.Frost's storytelling is deeply influenced by her upbringing in a family of storytellers and her experiences on her family's cattle ranch. Today, she continues to run a cattle ranch near Frogville called Frogsailles and is involved in various community projects, including managing an event center and supporting local revitalization efforts.The Frogville Quest series has garnered praise for its ability to spark imagination and appeal to readers of all ages. With its blend of humor, emotional depth, and meaningful lessons about friendship and courage, the series has established itself as a distinctive and captivating choice in the children's fantasy genre.

