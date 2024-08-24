Egypt, Djibouti Strengthen Cooperation In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Electricity and Energy, Mahmoud Essmat, received his counterpart from Djibouti, Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of and Natural Resources, on Saturday, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the electricity and renewable energy sectors.

The meeting, which took place in Cairo, was attended by Ambassador Ahmed Ali Berry, Djibouti's ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the League of Arab States, as well as Sabah Mishaly, Deputy Minister of Electricity and senior officials from Egypt's electricity and renewable energy sector.

During the meeting, Essmat highlighted the deep and historic ties between Egypt and Djibouti, emphasising Egypt's readiness to support Djibouti's energy sector needs.

“The Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy is ready to provide technical support to all African countries, particularly Djibouti,” said Essmat.“We are committed to fulfilling Djibouti's needs in the electricity sector and to providing technical support.”

Essmat also emphasised Egypt's vision to open new markets for Egyptian companies abroad. He highlighted Egypt's expertise in renewable energy and its ability to provide specialised training programs to Djibouti.

“We are working to open new markets for Egyptian companies outside of Egypt,” Essam said.“We are also willing to provide training programs in fields like green hydrogen, which is particularly relevant to Djibouti's needs.”

Essmat underscored the Egyptian government's support for Djibouti across all sectors, including the electricity sector. He stressed that all of Egypt's capabilities in the electricity sector are available to assist Djibouti.

The meeting also focused on the potential for Egyptian private sector companies to operate in Djibouti and explore joint projects in the field of renewable energy. Discussions also included plans for training programs and technical assistance to transfer Egyptian expertise to Djibouti.

Essmat underscored Egypt's commitment to collaboration with African nations, particularly Djibouti, to achieve common goals of stability, prosperity, and sustainable development. He highlighted Egypt's willingness to continue offering training grants, technical support, and expert assistance to African countries to fulfil development goals through collaboration in the electricity sector.

Guedi congratulated Essmat on his appointment as Minister of Electricity and expressed Djibouti's desire to continue strengthening the longstanding relations between the two countries. He praised Egypt's expertise in the electricity and renewable energy sector, noting that Djibouti is eager to benefit from these capabilities. Guedi stressed his interest in deepening cooperation in all areas of the electricity sector, particularly in renewable energy and training.

The meeting, which took place amidst a shared commitment to bolstering ties between the two countries, underscores Egypt's role as a key partner in the development of the African continent, particularly in the energy sector.