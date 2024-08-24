Egyptian Pentathletes Dominate World Championships In Lithuania

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's university shone at the Modern Pentathlon World Championships in Kaunas, Lithuania, securing four medals, including two golds.

The team of Moataz Wael and Zeina Mostafa won in the mixed relay, while the pairing of Mostafa Amr and Sally Ahmed took bronze. The Egyptian men's team also secured gold, while the women's team achieved a bronze medal finish.

Egypt's of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour praised the athletes' success, which he described as“a historic achievement”.

“This historic achievement is a result of hard work and intense training,” Ashour said.“It reflects the progress of university sports in Egypt and encourages us to strive for even greater achievements in the future.”

Mostafa Bayoumi, Assistant Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research for Student Life and Sustainable Development, and Vice President of the Egyptian University Sports Federation, also highlighted the achievements as a sign of the government's ongoing support for university sport in Egypt.

“This success is a testament to their ongoing efforts and the state's continued support for university sports,” said Bayoumi. He also thanked the technical staff of the Egyptian Modern Pentathlon Federation for their work in preparing the athletes.

Egypt entered two teams in the team competition. The first team secured the gold medal with 1014 points, beating Lithuania who took silver with 1005 points. The second Egyptian team earned bronze with 989 points.

Ashour also called the Egyptian team to express his support and encouragement.

“I have full confidence in your ability to achieve victory,” Ashour said.

The World Championships took place from 21 to 25 August.