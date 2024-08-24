Russian Army Strikes At Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Woman Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, wounding a 66-year-old woman.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Russian troops opened fire on Bilozerka. Due to enemy shelling, a 66-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm,” the report says.
It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 24, two people were killed and one and a half year old boy was wounded in the shelling in Kherson region .
