عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Strikes At Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Woman Wounded

Russian Army Strikes At Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Woman Wounded


8/24/2024 9:14:17 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, wounding a 66-year-old woman.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian troops opened fire on Bilozerka. Due to enemy shelling, a 66-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm,” the report says.

Читайте також: One more civilian injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 24, two people were killed and one and a half year old boy was wounded in the shelling in Kherson region .

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN24082024000193011044ID1108596388


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search