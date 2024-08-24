Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.51 to USD 77.91 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 76.40 the previous day, says Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC).
PARIS -- A blazing car explodes in the parking lot of a synagogue in the coastal town of La Grande-Motte, south France, injuring a Police officer.
GAZA -- At least 37 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed by Israeli Occupation attacks in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, and Al-Wusta governorate in central Gaza.
BEIJING -- U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit China from August 27 to 29 for a new round of dialogue, says the Chinese Foreign Ministry. (end) mt
