Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.51 to USD 77.91 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 76.40 the previous day, says Kuwait Corporation (KPC).

PARIS -- A blazing car explodes in the parking lot of a synagogue in the coastal town of La Grande-Motte, south France, injuring a officer.

GAZA -- At least 37 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed by Israeli in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, and Al-Wusta governorate in central Gaza.

BEIJING -- U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit China from August 27 to 29 for a new round of dialogue, says the Chinese Foreign Ministry. (end) mt