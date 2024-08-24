Is Aryan Khan Hardworking Just Like His Dad Shah Rukh Khan? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran Manoj Pahwa who has worked with in 'Josh', is poised to play a key part in Aryan Khan's upcoming web series. In an interview with Hindi Rush, Manoj, accompanied by his actor-filmmaker wife Seema Pahwa, expressed his respect for Shah Rukh and Aryan, praising the father-son duo's dedication and humility.

Manoj commended Aryan as a "young and hardworking boy" without "starry airs," stating that the series' filming process was lengthy but completely pleasant. He did not, however, provide any specific specifics about the show, other than the fact that it is about the industry.

Similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

When asked about the parallels between Shah Rukh and Aryan, Manoj noted that they both have a strong work ethic. He emphasized Shah Rukh's reputation for working 18-20 hours a day when necessary, and he recognized the same determination in Aryan. Manoj said that Aryan is a workaholic, just like his father. He also highlighted Shah Rukh's love and respect for those around him, something he believes Aryan inherited. "Shah Rukh is known as Khan Sahab because he personifies what it means to be King Khan. He treats everyone with love and respect, whether they are working with him or simply being in his presence."

Manoj also complimented Shah Rukh's hospitality, mentioning how the superstar always makes his guests feel welcome. "If you visit his office, Shah Rukh will personally meet you at the gate. Aryan, I've seen, is quite similar-he looks after everyone on set." Manoj also shared a fascinating scene from Aryan's directorial debut, in which Shah Rukh paid a visit and gave his skills. Whenever SRK arrived on set, he always checked on everyone to ensure we were taken care of. He even directed a few shots during the filming of the climax, which was a large-scale production with many units.

Manoj also vividly remembered the special meals he received on set from Aryan. "I observed Aryan's lunch was coming from Mannat, so I joked that I wanted the same. From then on, Aryan made certain that I received the same cuisine, cooked by Shah Rukh's chef. I would tell Seema, 'I'm having stuff from Shah Rukh's place!' It was a lovely experience, particularly the Chicken Roll." Aryan's series, which he wrote, is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, promising a project supported by the expertise and tradition of Bollywood's most prominent family.