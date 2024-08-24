Terrorist Killed As Forces Repel Terror Attack In North Kashmir's Rafiabad
Date
8/24/2024 8:12:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A terrorist has been killed during a terror attack on security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting a top official, news agency KNO reported that terrorists attacked a naka party in Watergam area of Rafiabad, however, the attack was repelled.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that in the retaliatory fire, one terrorist has been killed, while entire area has been cordoned off.
MENAFN24082024000215011059ID1108596330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.