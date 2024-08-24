عربي


Terrorist Killed As Forces Repel Terror Attack In North Kashmir's Rafiabad

8/24/2024 8:12:43 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A terrorist has been killed during a terror attack on security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.

Quoting a top official, news agency KNO reported that terrorists attacked a naka party in Watergam area of Rafiabad, however, the attack was repelled.

He said that in the retaliatory fire, one terrorist has been killed, while entire area has been cordoned off.

Kashmir Observer

