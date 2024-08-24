Five More People Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On S. Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- Israeli launched more on southern Lebanon on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding several others. The air on Mais Al-Jabal, Maraka and Aitaroun towns left four martyrs, and a fifth one was reported from Tire city, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA). Earlier today five people, including a seven-year-old child, were killed in similar airstrikes on Aaita El Jabal and Tayr Harfa towns. (pickup previous) amn

