Uzbekistan Hosts 'International Festival Of Grapes And Winemaking' To Boost Industry, Tourism

(MENAFN- IANS) Tashkent, Aug 24 (IANS) Uzbekistan hosted the 'International Festival of Grapes and Winemaking' in the Parkent district of Tashkent region from Friday to Saturday to raise awareness and boost tourism.

The event, organised jointly by the country's Committee and the of the Tashkent region, aims to increase the flow of tourists, exchange experience in viticulture and winemaking, bring ecotourism products to the world and attract foreign to the republic, Xinhua news agency reported.

The festival included agricultural fairs, exhibitions of international wine industry brands, and international conferences on viticulture.

Scientific and practical seminars with the participation of leading experts, competitions, handicraft exhibitions, and other cultural events were also organised during the festival.

Askar Ismailov, an employee with the Tashkent regional government, said participants from more than 30 countries attended the festival, a higher number than last year.

Representatives of farms from various regions of the country, wineries, and enterprises producing natural drinks, juices, and juice concentrates also took part in the festival.

"The main goal of the festival is to support entrepreneurs," said Rahmatullaeva Umida, an employee with the Tashkent regional department of the country's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ismailov said that more than 70 per cent of the inhabitants of Parkent district are engaged in viticulture, and their primary income comes from grape cultivation and processing.

"Our aim is to attract enterprises, firms, and entrepreneurs specialising in viticulture in our district, unite them with partners from foreign countries, and increase exports to foreign countries," said Umida.