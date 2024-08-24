Should We Be Polite To Artificial Intelligence?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Talker Staff

NEWS COPY

Does AI deserve to be spoken to politely? Forty-eight percent of Americans think so and Gen Z are the nicest to robots.

And manners may count for something because four in 10 Americans (39%) think one day our past behavior towards AI, Alexa, Siri and all things robot will be taken into account somehow.

A survey examining the communication styles and approaches when using artificial technology, automated services and chatbots found nearly half adopt a polite manner and think it's appropriate to say please and thank you.

Twenty-five percent of the 2,000 polled say they're not polite but more functional when talking to a robot of some kind-they ask and expect answers but won't add a please or thanks typically.

Conducted by Talker Research , the survey found just 7% described their approach to chatbots and automated encounters as sometimes 'impolite'-admitting to swearing or being abrupt in manner.

Interestingly, younger generations are much more likely to be polite when interacting with AI- more than half of Gen Z say this is their default style (56%).

Politeness declines to 52 percent of millennials, 44% of Gen X and just 39% of boomers who say they're polite in their own usage of AI.

When those who do use manners for AI and similar services were asked why they were most likely to say,“it's just my way” (68%).

A compassionate 29% of self-described polite users say they feel everyone deserves to be treated with manners whether human or not.

When respondents were asked if they felt that AI deserved to be spoken to politely, 48% said it does.

And 27% take a different approach, agreeing with the statement: "It's ok to be rude or shout at things like Alexa/AI, they have no feelings”.

Although men and women both similarly agree that AI deserves manners (49% and 47%), men are much more likely to feel it's ok to be rude or swear at AI (34% men v 20% women).

AMERICA'S AI APPROACH



I'm polite-I say hello, please and thank you and ask things nicely in general: 44%

I'm not polite but I'm to the point-I ask and expect an answer: 25%

I'm sometimes impolite-I'll swear or be abrupt with AI: 7% None of the above: 24%

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans. The survey was commissioned by Talker News and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between June 21 and June 24, 2024.