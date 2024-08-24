Udupi SHOCKER! Hindu Girl Gang Raped By Muslim Youth In Karkala; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a disturbing incident in Udupi district, a young woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men in Karkala. The victim, who is currently receiving at a hospital, had reportedly been lured by one of the accused, Altaf, whom she had met on Instagram.

According to the police, Altaf invited the woman to meet him on Friday afternoon. Once she arrived, he, along with two of his friends, offered her a beer that had been allegedly laced with drugs. After consuming the drink, the woman was allegedly assaulted by all three men.

Following the attack, the accused fled, leaving the victim near her home. The incident came to light when the woman's parents reported the crime to the police, leading to the arrest of Altaf. Pro-Hindu activists gathered at the police station, demanding immediate action against the culprits.

Udupi District Superintendent of Police, Dr. Arun Kumar, confirmed the arrest of Altaf and another suspect, Suber, who had allegedly supplied the beer. The vehicle used in the crime has also been seized, and an investigation is underway. The victim is currently being treated at Manipal KMC Hospital. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.