Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi hosts MoU signing between AmCham Dubai and RAKEZ

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 23 August 2024: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed a high-level delegation from the American Business Council in Dubai (AmCham Dubai) and representatives from Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), to mark the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AmCham Dubai and RAKEZ. The MoU outlines a broad framework for cooperation aimed at showcasing the emirate as a leading destination for American businesses.



The delegation, led by US Ambassador Martina Strong, included members of the business council as well as representatives of some of the top American businesses in the UAE. The MoU was signed by AmCham Dubai Chairman Sammy Bousaba and RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad.



Commenting on the MoU, Bousaba said, “AmCham Dubai is dedicated to strengthening the robust ties between American businesses and Ras Al Khaimah. This MoU represents our commitment to expanding opportunities for American enterprises to thrive in the emirate. We are focused on deepening American engagement in Ras Al Khaimah, in alignment with the emirate’s strategic goals and its vision for continuous growth.”



Similarly, Jallad said, “This strategic MoU with AmCham Dubai will further cement our ties with the growing American business community. With nearly 1,000 American investors already established at RAKEZ, we remain dedicated to fostering an enabling environment for US companies and highlighting Ras Al Khaimah’s role as a dynamic hub for international investment. We look forward to facilitating more American enterprises in their journey to expand in the Middle East and beyond, leveraging RAKEZ’s world-class facilities and services.”



As part of the collaboration, AmCham and RAKEZ will work closely to host joint business events in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, provide tailored business support services to American firms, and facilitate visits from US business delegations to the emirate, to showcase Ras Al Khaimah as a leading global business hub.



Ras Al Khaimah is already a prime location for major US companies such as Guardian Glass and Caresoft, both headquartered out of Illinois, and the recently announced Wynn Resort, which is an investment close to USD 4 billion.



This collaboration with AmCham Dubai, a prominent member of the Global Network of American Chambers of Commerce, highlights the commitment of both organisations to promote sustainable business development and strengthen economic ties, benefiting Ras Al Khaimah and the wider Middle East region.

