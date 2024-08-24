'Humanity Is Failing': Official Report Warns Our Chance To Save The Great Barrier Reef Is Fast Closing

Author: Ove Hoegh-Guldberg

( MENAFN - The Conversation) The Great Barrier Reef will continue to deteriorate, largely to climate change, and the window to secure its future is rapidly closing. That is the sobering conclusion of a major new report into the state of the reef.

