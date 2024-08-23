Dubai: Celebrating Your Wedding? Emiratis Can Book A Majlis For Free Here's How

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Are you searching for a venue as you gear up to celebrate your wedding? Or are you looking for a place to organise a panel discussion? In Dubai, Majalis have been established in a number of neighbourhoods. UAE nationals, official entities, and Dubai decree holders can a majlis for free.

Whether you are attending a funeral for the unfortunate passing away of a loved one, or attending a wedding, the Majlis is a space where members of the community can connect, bridge generation gaps, and find solutions to social issues.

If you wish to book a Majlis, here are the available spaces, points to note, and required documents.



Mina Jumeirah 1 Majlis

Jumeirah 3 Majlis

Mina Umm Suqeim 1 Majlis

Mina Umm Suqeim 2 Majlis

Umm Suqeim Majlis

Mina Al Hamriyah Majlis

Al Mizhar Majlis

Al Fahidi Majlis

Al Lisaili Majlis

Al Bahar Majlis

Hatta Majlis

Al Rashidiya Majlis Al Khawaneej Majlis

Available MajalisRequired documents

UAE nationals, Dubai decree holders, government agencies, and public benefit associations can book a majlis through the Dubai Now app, Majalis Dubai app, Community Development Authority (CDA) website, or CDA email. To do so, the following documents are required:

For social events



Electronic copy of applicant's Emirates ID Electronic copy of UAE passport

For authorities' events

This includes a request to book the majlis for a workshop, lecture, or discussion, and the document required is:

Electronic copy of speaker's valid Emirates ID

For official entities, if all required documents and security approvals for all the speakers are available, the time to book the majlis will be one working day. If administrative approvals have to be prepared, the time may take between 5 to 10 working days. For other bookings, the time can range between 2 to 5 days depending on the event.



For social events such as marriage agreements, wedding parties, and graduations, the event must not conflict with UAE traditions and customs

The customer must be a UAE national, or hold a decree issued by Dubai

Official entities looking to book the Majlis must determine the type of the event and provide administrative approval (if available)

Food must not be served, and banquets must be held. Hospitality is limited to Fawalah only.

Points to note

ALSO READ:

Abu Dhabi announces interest-free marriage loans of up to Dh150,000 for Emiratis

Fairytale designs, A-list performers: UAE wedding planners say budgets shot up by 20%

Getting married online in UAE: Conditions, required documents, process explained

Why UAE residents turn up in crowds for funerals of total strangers