Tashkent Hosts Joint Gala Concert Featuring Azerbaijani And Uzbek Artists

Tashkent Hosts Joint Gala Concert Featuring Azerbaijani And Uzbek Artists


8/23/2024 3:12:19 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 23, a joint gala concert featuring Azerbaijani and Uzbek artists was held in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, and their daughter Saida Mirziyoyeva attended the concert.

AzerNews

