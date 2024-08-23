Tashkent Hosts Joint Gala Concert Featuring Azerbaijani And Uzbek Artists
On August 23, a joint gala concert featuring Azerbaijani and
Uzbek artists was held in Tashkent, Azernews
reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, and President of
the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, his wife Ziroatkhon
Mirziyoyeva, and their daughter Saida Mirziyoyeva attended the
concert.
