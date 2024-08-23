Floods, Landslides Kill 22 People, Displaces 1.7 Mln Others In India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- At least 22 people were killed, two others are missing and 1.7 million were affected following floods and landslides caused by incessant rains in northeastern Indian state of Tripura in the past few days.

The Press Trust of India added on Friday that Gomati, South Tripura and Unakoti were the worst affected districts in the floods.

According to official sources 1.7 million people are affected and so far 65,400 have taken shelter at 450 relief camps in the state.

Meanwhile, Indian Home Amit Shah announced Friday that the government has approved the release financial assistance for flood-hit Tripura.

He added that 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force, three columns of the Army and four helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been deployed to help the state tackle the challenges posed by the flood situation. (end)

