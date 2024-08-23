EQS-News: Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Forecast

Katjes International with positive outlook for the full year 2024

Group sales increase to EUR 157.9 million in first six months (previous year: EUR 155.4 million)

For full year 2024 consolidated of EUR 390-420 million expected Guidance for EBITDA margin specified to around 10% Emmerich, 23 August 2024 – Katjes International has successfully completed the first six months of 2024 and published its half-year consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for interim financial reporting today. Group revenue increased to EUR 157.9 million in the first half of the financial year (6M-2023: EUR 155.4 million). In the traditionally weaker first half of the year, due to the seasonal nature of the confectionery business, the Group achieved a consolidated operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 12.2 million (6M-2023: EUR 12.8 million). Katjes International's key performance indicator, the EBITDA margin, was 7.7% in the reporting period. In addition to the good financial results, Katjes International was able to expand its brand portfolio in the first half of 2024 by acquiring the personal care brand Barnängen and further expand its majority stake in the fast-growing British confectionery brand Candy Kittens by acquiring further minority interests. Group equity amounted to EUR 170.1 million as at 30 June 2024 (31 December 2023: EUR 176.0 million), while the equity ratio rose to 37.9% (31 December 2023: 36.9%). The liquidity position also remains very comfortable at just under EUR 40 million. Building on the strong brand portfolio and the goal of achieving further growth both through acquisitions and organically, the company is positive about the future and confirms its revenue guidance for the current year with expected net sales of EUR 390-420 million and specifies the expected EBITDA margin of around 10% at the upper end of the previously published range of 9% - 10%. The Group interim report as at 30 June 2024 is available at:



ABOUT KATJES INTERNATIONAL The legally independent Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, together with its sister companies Katjes Fassin GmbH + Co. KG and Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG, is part of the Katjes Group. Katjes International primarily acquires companies with established consumer goods brands. The company includes the subsidiaries Sperlari with Dulcioliva and Paluani in Italy, the German companies Piasten, Dallmann's Pharma Candy with Bübchen and the Oral Care division, Candy Kittens in the United Kingdom and Harlekijntjes in the Netherlands. The company also holds around 23% of the French company Carambar & Co (CPK). Further information can be found at /en/ .



