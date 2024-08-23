India Unveils Rs 422 Cr SPICED Scheme To Boost Spice Exports, Improve Quality

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 23 (KNN) In a significant move to boost spice industry, the Spices Board of India has unveiled a comprehensive scheme aimed at enhancing spice exports, improving productivity, and upgrading post-harvest quality.

The initiative, dubbed "Sustainability in Spice Sector through Progressive, Innovative and Collaborative Interventions for Export Development" (SPICED), is set to be implemented until FY 2025-26 with a substantial outlay of Rs 422.30 crore.

The SPICED scheme introduces several innovative sub-components, including Mission Value Addition, Mission Clean and Safe Spices, promotion of Geographical Indication (GI) spices, and support for entrepreneurship through Spice Incubation Centres.

These programs are designed to drive innovation and sustainability in the sector while facilitating value addition.

A key focus of the scheme is empowering farmer groups, including Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies, and Self-Help Groups in major spice-growing regions.

These groups will receive targeted assistance to enhance the creation of exportable surplus spices that comply with international food safety and quality standards.

For cardamom, both small and large varieties, the scheme aims to boost productivity through replanting efforts, production of quality planting material, development of water sources, and adoption of micro-irrigation systems.

The Board is also introducing components to enhance market expansion, trade promotion, and technological interventions.

These include support for processing and value-addition infrastructure, upgrading in-house laboratories, product development, market development, branding, and implementation of food safety mechanisms.

These efforts are geared towards improving India's global competitiveness in the spice sector.

To bolster trade promotion, the scheme will support participation in international fairs, organise buyer-seller meets, and promote GI-tagged spices in domestic and global markets.

The online application process for various programs under the SPICED scheme is scheduled to commence from September 20, marking a significant step towards modernising and enhancing India's spice industry.

This comprehensive approach underscores India's commitment to maintaining its position as a global leader in the spice trade while ensuring sustainable practices and improved livelihoods for spice farmers across the country.

(KNN Bureau)