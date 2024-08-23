Shivraj Chouhan Tears Into Soren Govt For Lathi Charge On BJYM Workers In Ranchi

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 23 (IANS) After the on Friday resorted to lathi charge and use of water canons in Ranchi to disperse Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers protesting against the Hemant Soren government, Union Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the Jharkhand government's action "unimaginable".

Speaking to mediapersons during one-day visit to Patna on Friday, Chouhan claimed that the harsh measures taken by the Hemant Soren administration could spell the end of its tenure. Notably, Jharkhand will go to the later this year.

Chouhan, who is also BJP's in-charge for Jharkhand, said,“The atrocities committed by Hemant Soren will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of the government led by JMM. His government is a mere guest for a few months now."

Condemning the use of force by the police on BJYM workers in Ranchi, Chouhan said the JMM-led government cannot not handle the wrath of the youth.

“This anarchic government is unable to face the anger of the youth. They have not fulfilled a single promise made before the elections, like 5 lakh jobs or unemployment allowance,” Chouhan said.

“When the BJYM supporters were expressing their displeasure with the Hemant Soren government, they were stopped and detained at many places. Barbed wires were installed to halt their movement. Is this how a democratic movement is stopped? Hemant Soren is scared,” Chouhan said.

The protest, dubbed the 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally', saw thousands of BJYM and BJP workers moving from the Morhabadi ground towards the Chief Minister's residence. However, the police used tear gas shells, water cannons, besides resorting to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, during his single-day visit to Patna, Chouhan also praised the farmers of Bihar and highlighted the state's agricultural progress.

“I salute the farmers of Bihar. Today, we interacted with some of the farmers here, discussing both their achievements and challenges. I am pleased to see that Bihar is setting new records in various areas. Makhana, a nutritious product, is being produced in increasing quantities, thanks to the hard work of our farmers,” he said.

The Union Agriculture Minister also announced plans to introduce the 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana', a scheme aimed at empowering women financially, in Bihar in the future.

“The Lakhpati Didi Yojana will be launched in Bihar. Under this scheme, the sisters of Bihar will receive Rs 1 lakh per year. Certificates will be given to 11 lakh sisters, including those from Bihar," Chouhan said.