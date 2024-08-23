Blood Meal Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.37 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 3.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global blood meal market has shown steady growth in recent years, expanding from $1.98 billion in 2023 to $2.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. This growth is driven by several factors, including the expansion of the animal feed industry, increased meat and poultry production, and the use of blood meal as an effective nutrient source and organic fertilizer. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $2.37 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the growing aquaculture industry, the expansion of insect farming, and the rising demand for organic products.

Surging Demand for Animal Meat to Drive Market Growth

The increasing global demand for animal meat is a key factor driving the growth of the blood meal market. Blood meal, a by-product of animal slaughter, is rich in protein and serves as a valuable feed additive for livestock, including cattle, fish, and poultry. This trend is supported by data from the Agricultural Outlook 2022–2031 report by OECD–FAO, which predicts an increase in global edible fish consumption to 21.4 kilograms per capita by 2031, up from 20.5 kilograms in the baseline period. Similarly, global poultry meat consumption is expected to rise to 154 metric tons throughout the forecast period, representing roughly half of the total increase in meat consumption.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the blood meal market include Boyer Valley Company LLC, Terramar Chile SpA, Darling Ingredients Inc., West Coast Reduction Ltd., and Valley Proteins Inc. These companies are focusing on innovation and expansion to maintain their competitive edge. Notably, advancements in blood meal processing technologies and increased research and development in animal nutrition and blood meal-based biostimulants are key trends expected to shape the market's future.

Segments:

. By Source: Porcine Blood, Poultry Blood, Ruminant Blood

. By Process: Solar Drying, Drum Drying, Ring and Flash Drying, Spray Drying

. By Application: Animal Feed, Agriculture, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the blood meal market in 2023, driven by robust meat production and established agricultural practices. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by expanding aquaculture industries and growing demand for organic and sustainable agricultural products.

