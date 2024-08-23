Global Cane Sugar Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cane Sugar Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cane sugar market has demonstrated consistent growth, increasing from $178.14 billion in 2023 to $183.07 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. This historic growth is attributed to factors such as global population increase, cultural and culinary preferences, expansion of the food and beverage industry, industrial applications, and the use of cane sugar as a substitute for artificial sweeteners. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $206.95 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.1%, driven by increasing demand for natural ingredients, market expansion in developing regions, growing awareness of sustainable agriculture, and consumer preferences for traditional foods.

Navigating the Growth Surge in the Cane Sugar Industry Fueled by Escalating Demand for Sugar-Rich Confectionery Products and Soft Drinks

The rising demand for sugar-rich confectionery products and soft drinks is a significant driver of the cane sugar market. Confectionery products like sweets, chocolates, and chewing gum use cane sugar extensively, enhancing their flavor and texture. According to Farm Credit Canada, sales in the Canadian sugar and confectionery sector grew by 15.0% to $4.5 billion in 2021, largely due to volume growth and increased manufacturing prices. This trend underscores the growing demand for cane sugar in various confectionery applications.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global cane sugar market with a detailed sample report:

Cane Sugar Market Major Companies and Trends, Innovations in the Cane Sugar Market

Key players in the cane sugar market include Global Organics Limited, Louis Dreyfus Company, and Tate & Lyle PLC. These companies focus on product innovation to maintain their market position. For instance, in August 2022, Raízen partnered with ASR Group to introduce the world's first sustainable and fully traceable supply chain for non-GM raw cane sugar, showcasing advancements in sustainability and traceability in the industry.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Cane Sugar Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cane sugar market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global cane sugar market:



Cane Sugar Market Segmentation

The cane sugar market is segmented as follows:

.By Form: Crystallized Sugar, Liquid Syrup

.By Category: Organic, Conventional

.By Distribution Channel: Offline Channels, Online Channels

.By Application: Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy, Food and Beverages, Other Applications

Cane sugar, derived from sugarcane, serves various functions including sweetening, preservation, and flavor enhancement. It is available in crystallized and liquid syrup forms and is used in diverse applications across different distribution channels.

Cane Sugar Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cane Sugar Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cane sugar market size, cane sugar market drivers and trends, cane sugar market major players, cane sugar competitors' revenues, cane sugar market positioning, and cane sugar market growth across geographies. The cane sugar market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sugar Confectionery Global Market Report 2024

report/sugar-confectionery-global-market-report

Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2024

report/sugar-substitutes-global-market-report

Sugar-based Surfactants Global Market Report 2024

report/sugar-based-surfactants-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.