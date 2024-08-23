New On-Demand AIA-Approved Course On Spray-Applied Fire Protection Materials For Steel-Framed Structures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This new AIA-approved CE course provides an in-depth look at Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials, equipping architects with essential knowledge for enhancing building design and safety.

Plastering & Spray Fireproofing Contractors of Greater New York Announces Course to Enhance Architects' Expertise in Fire Protection for Steel Structures

- Matt Stevens, Vice President of P&SFC NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Plastering & Spray Fireproofing Contractors of Greater New York, Inc. (P&SFC) is excited to announce a new continuing education course designed to enhance architects' expertise in fire protection for steel-framed structures. This AIA-approved course provides an in-depth look at Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials (SFRM), equipping architects with essential knowledge for enhancing building design and safety. P&SFC is committed to equipping architects with the knowledge and resources needed to design safer and more resilient buildings.The course explores essential fire protection practices, focusing on the critical role of SFRM in protecting steel structures. Participants will gain valuable insights into building code requirements for fire protection, the importance of selecting the right contractor, and various SFRM features, benefits, and product options. Through real-world case studies, the course demonstrates effective strategies for integrating fire protection into architectural projects."This course is designed to empower architects with the knowledge they need to create safer and more resilient buildings," said Matt Stevens, Vice President of P&SFC and President of Island Diversified, Inc. "By understanding the intricacies of spray-applied fire protection, architects can make informed decisions that prioritize occupant safety and property protection."Architects can access the on-demand course at their convenience on P&SFC's website at , offering flexible learning and professional development tailored to their schedules. Completion of the course will earn participants (1) AIA Learning Unit (LU) for Health, Safety, and Welfare (HSW). In addition, live lunch-and-learn presentations are available upon request for New York architects, providing a unique opportunity to engage directly with industry experts and receive personalized guidance."P&SFC is committed to providing architects with the resources and knowledge necessary to design buildings that are not only compliant with safety standards but also effectively protected against fire risks," added Stevens. Our goal is to support architects in creating structures that are well-protected against fire risks and excel in safety and durability."P&SFC is a prominent industry association dedicated to advancing the standards of plastering and fireproofing within the Greater New York area. As a collective of professionals, P&SFC focuses on enhancing the quality and safety of construction through expert knowledge and advocacy in the application of Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials (SFRM) for steel-framed structures. The association plays a crucial role in promoting best practices, ensuring compliance with rigorous safety standards, and providing valuable resources and training for architects, contractors, and building owners.

Shawn F Donovan

Donovan Digital

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.