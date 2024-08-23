Ukraine, India To Sign Four Documents During Modi's Visit - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four documents will be signed during the Ukraine visit of Indian Prime Narendra Modi.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the negotiations with the head of the Indian government, according to the president's press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Today we agreed on four documents between Ukraine and India during this historic visit of Prime Minister Modi. This is the healthcare field, cooperation in the agricultural area, humanitarian relations, and culture. A joint statement has been drafted on the content of the Prime Minister's visit regarding the development of strategic partnership, trade, and military-technical cooperation between our countries. Everything should be strengthened," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky,honor Ukrainian children killed in war

He separately emphasized that it is a great honor for Ukraine to receive the Prime Minister of friendly India on National Flag Day.

"It is very symbolic because it is the first visit of the Prime Minister of India to independent Ukraine on the eve of Independence Day. This visit is very important for all Ukrainians. I'd really like to personally thank the Prime Minister of India for the fact that he kicked off his visit by commemorating our fallen children, who were taken by the Russian army, whom they killed with their aggression," the Ukrainian Head of State emphasized.

He also thanked Prime Minister Modi and the people of India for supporting the Ukrainians with 16 humanitarian packages.

meets with Indian community in Kyi

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine on August 23.

Ahead of his visit to Ukraine, Modi traveled to Poland where he said India believes that no war ends on the battlefield so his country supports diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. He added that India is ready to cooperate with other friendly nations to provide as much support as possible to peacekeeping efforts to restore peace in Ukraine.