40+ Bridges And 330 Facilities Planned For Horadiz-Aghband Railway Project

8/23/2024 9:15:23 AM

8/23/2024 9:15:23 AM

The Horadiz-Aghband railway project is set to include the construction of over 40 bridges and approximately 330 engineering facilities.

Faryaz Rustamov, Head of the Department at "Azerbaijan Railways" (ADY) CJSC, shared this update with journalists, Azernews reports.

Rustamov highlighted that the project features the construction of the region's longest railway bridge, spanning the Hakari River. At 771 metres in length and consisting of 23 spans, this bridge is being built in technically challenging and complex terrain. Notably, it has been entirely designed by local engineers, and construction is being expertly managed by local professionals.

"This achievement underscores the high engineering capabilities of our country and the proficiency of our local workforce in handling complex infrastructure projects," Rustamov remarked.

The Horadiz-Aghband railway project is scheduled for completion in 2025.

AzerNews

