40+ Bridges And 330 Facilities Planned For Horadiz-Aghband Railway Project
Nazrin Abdul
The Horadiz-Aghband railway project is set to include the
construction of over 40 bridges and approximately 330 engineering
facilities.
Faryaz Rustamov, Head of the Department at "Azerbaijan Railways"
(ADY) CJSC, shared this update with journalists,
Azernews reports.
Rustamov highlighted that the project features the construction
of the region's longest railway bridge, spanning the Hakari River.
At 771 metres in length and consisting of 23 spans, this bridge is
being built in technically challenging and complex terrain.
Notably, it has been entirely designed by local engineers, and
construction is being expertly managed by local professionals.
"This achievement underscores the high engineering capabilities
of our country and the proficiency of our local workforce in
handling complex infrastructure projects," Rustamov remarked.
The Horadiz-Aghband railway project is scheduled for completion
in 2025.
