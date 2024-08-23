Assembly Elections: Govt Declares Poll Dates As Paid Holidays In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir on Friday declared the election dates-September 18, September 25, and October 1-on which the assembly are scheduled to be held, as paid holidays in the Union Territory.

According to an official order, the government said that the poll dates will be observed as paid holidays for every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment and entitled to vote in his/her respective Assembly Constituencies.

The assembly in JK are set to be held in three phases, with the first phase on September 18, the second on September 25, and the third phase on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.