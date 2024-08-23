Unexpected Easing Of Inflation Marks Economic Respite For Mexico

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's inflation unexpectedly dropped in early August 2024, marking a significant economic shift.



The National Consumer Price (INPC) decreased by 0.03%, setting the annual rate at 5.16%. This figure fell below the anticipated 5.33%.



The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) released this report, showing a drop from July's 5.52%.



This reduction places underlying inflation within the central bank's target for the first time since early 2021. This indicates effective monetary control.



The of Mexico (Banxico) responded by lowering the interest rate to 10.75%. This reflects a proactive response to slowing inflation and economic downturn.







Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath hinted at potential further rate cuts. He suggested ongoing adjustments to stabilize the econom .



Non-core inflation, covering volatile items like food, fell by 0.46% bi-weekly. However, annual rates climbed to 8.80%, showing mixed signals in less stable sectors.



Price increases in essential commodities like gasoline, electricity, and food were notable. These changes occurred despite the overall inflation slowdown.



A methodological update by INEGI in measuring and weighting inflation metrics influenced these figures.



Financial analysts view these developments positively. They predict a continued decline in inflation rates to around 4.4% by year's end.



This trend suggests a stabilizing economy, offering a more predictable environment for consumers and policymakers.



In essence, Mexico's current economic maneuvers signal a move towards sustained economic stability.



A strategic rate cut by Banxico aids this process. These actions provide a foundation for future financial planning and policy formulation.

MENAFN23082024007421016031ID1108593511