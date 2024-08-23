عربي


Rolls Royce To Bugatti: 10 Most Expensive Cars In The World


8/23/2024 6:23:28 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the world's top 10 most expensive cars, where luxury meets innovation. From the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Drop Tail to the Bugatti Divo, discover how these extraordinary vehicles blend cutting-edge technology with unparalleled craftsmanship and design, showcasing the ultimate in automotive opulence.

Rolls Royce to Bugatti: 10 most expensive cars in the world

From the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Drop Tail to the Bugatti Divo, these top 10 most expensive cars represent the pinnacle of luxury, technology, and design.

Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Drop Tail

The world's priciest car, Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Drop Tail, costs Rs. 249.48 crore. Its unique craftsmanship is inspired by the Black Baccarat Rose.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Priced at Rs. 233.28 crore, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail features a nautical design and parasol-inspired rear suite. A true luxury statement.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Bugatti La Voiture Noire, costing Rs. 115 crore, features a quad-turbo W16 engine and carbon fiber body. It pays homage to the Bugatti Type 57 SC.

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta, priced at Rs. 146.64 crore, combines lightweight construction with a powerful V12 engine and an open-top design.

SP Automotive Chaos

The SP Automotive Chaos, an Ultra Car costing Rs. 119.98 crore, features a V10 twin-turbo engine with 3000hp and futuristic 3D-printed components.

Rolls-Royce Sweptail

Rolls-Royce Sweptail, with a price tag of Rs. 108.31 crore, offers a panoramic glass design and a bespoke interior, representing ultimate luxury.

Bugatti Centodieci

Bugatti Centodieci, priced at Rs. 74.98 crore, features a 1600hp quad-turbo W16 engine and design inspiration from the Eb110 model.

Mercedes-Maybach Exelero

The Mercedes-Maybach Exelero costs Rs. 66.65 crore and includes a V12 twin-turbo engine with a top speed of 218 mph and striking aerodynamic design.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga

Pagani Huayra Codalunga, at Rs. 61.63 crore, stands out with its advanced aerodynamics and long tail design, powered by a twin-turbo V12 engine.

Bugatti Divo

The Bugatti Divo, priced at Rs. 49.99 crore, features advanced aerodynamics and an 8.0L W16 quad-turbocharged engine with 1500hp power output.

