FSSAI Cracks Down On A1 And A2 Milk Claims At E-Commerce Platforms

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 23 (KNN) In a significant move aimed at protecting consumer interests, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a directive to all food business operators (FBOs) to immediately cease marketing milk and milk products under the labels of A1 and A2.

The advisory, dated August 21, 2024, comes in response to the growing trend of FBOs selling various dairy products such as ghee, butter, and curd with A1 and A2 claims under FSSAI license numbers.

According to the FSSAI, the distinction between A1 and A2 milk is primarily related to differences in protein structure, specifically beta-casein.

The regulatory body asserts that applying A2 claims to milk fat products is misleading and violates the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Inoshi Sharma, Executive Director of FSSAI, stated in the advisory, "Standards of milk as specified in Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011 do not mention or recognise any differentiation of milk on the basis of A1 and A2 types."

The directive mandates that e-commerce platforms remove all A1 and A2 protein-related claims from their websites with immediate effect.

However, in a nod to practical considerations, the FSSAI has allowed FBOs a grace period of six months to exhaust their existing stock of pre-printed labels.

This move by the FSSAI underscores the authority's commitment to ensuring accurate product information reaches consumers. It also highlights the challenges regulatory bodies face in keeping pace with evolving marketing trends in the food industry.

The impact of this directive is expected to be far-reaching, affecting not only e-commerce giants but also smaller dairy producers who have been capitalizing on the A1/A2 milk trend.

Industry experts anticipate a shift in marketing strategies and possibly even production methods as companies scramble to comply with the new guidelines.

As the dairy industry grapples with this regulatory change, consumers are advised to be cautious of A1 and A2 milk claims and to rely on official FSSAI standards when making purchasing decisions.

The FSSAI has instructed all State Food Safety Commissioners and Regional Office Directors to ensure strict compliance with this directive, signalling a coordinated effort to enforce these new guidelines across the country.

(KNN Bureau)